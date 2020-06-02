by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jun. 2, 2020 8:10 AM
January Jones took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her 8-year-old son, Xander, taking part in a local protest.
The rare photo of the child showed Xander wearing a mask with the words "Black Lives Matter" written across the front. He also carried a sign that read "I can't breathe"—words repeatedly said by George Floyd moments before his death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
"I promise that I will always continue to talk to my child about inequality. And I promise to do all I can to learn more," the 42-year-old actress captioned the post. "We have had many more of these necessary hard conversations over the last few days, about why people are so angry and sad."
"For a child who didn't used to see color amongst his friends it's hard for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns about in school is still very present in our world today," she continued. "I wanted to give him an opportunity today to do a small neighborhood protest to support his friends and feel like he's part of the progress that will hopefully happen." Jones then urged her followers to vote in November. "If you don't vote for who is governing your city, state and country nothing will change," she concluded.
After Floyd was killed on May 25, Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed the manner of death as a homicide and the cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."
Citizens have been calling for justice in protests around the world. Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Rachel Lindsay, Cole Sprouse and Emily Ratajkowski are a few of the celebrities to take part in nationwide rallies.
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?