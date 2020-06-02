James Corden broke down in tears during a heartfelt conversation with his friend and colleague, Reggie Watts.

On Monday night, the Late Late Show host addressed the civil unrest in the nation following the death of George Floyd. In Corden's emotional message, he called for change and showed his support in the fight for justice.

"Good evening everyone, thank you for staying awake for our show on one of the saddest, scariest, yet most important times of our lives," Corden said as he opened the show on Monday. "As you'll all know, on Monday of last week a black man named George Floyd was murdered by the excessive force of the police."

"If it was a one-off event, it would be an appalling, horrific tragedy that should shake all of us to our core," Corden continued. "Yet this was the latest in a string of killings of unarmed black citizens by white people. Breonna Taylor was shot by police in her own home. Ahmaud Arbery was going for a jog when he was shot and killed by two men. And sadly, there are so many more victims that I could mention."