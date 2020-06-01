Adele stands in "solidarity" with the Black Lives Matter movement after a week of protests all over the world.

"George Floyd's murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless other that haven't," wrote the 32-year-old singer on Instagram, alongside a photo of Floyd. "Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum."

"So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It's important we don't get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now," she continued. "This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it's about inequality. And this isn't only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️ #blacklivesmatter

#georgefloyd #saytheirnames."

Adele joins the list of celebrities that have spoken up about Floyd and participated in nationwide protests in solidarity with the Black community.