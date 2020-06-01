In the week following George Floyd's death—which reignited a nationwide conversation about issues like systemic racism and police brutality—many have been left feeling heartbroken, angry, frustrated and helpless.

"Like, I have not completely felt like I knew how to articulate this issue. And so even posting on social media, I haven't really known 100-percent what to say because I'm filled with rage, I'm filled with sadness, I'm filled with anger. So it's hard for me to understand what to say," E!'s Nina Parker explained on Daily Pop last week. "So I can understand why it would be difficult for someone to say, 'I don't want to post anything,' or 'I don't want to say anything. I don't know what to do.'"

However, there are a number of ways to take action and get involved amid nationwide protests. In an effort to encourage those who want to help out, Parker provided a list of organizations they can check out on Monday's Daily Pop.

"A lot of people are wondering, 'How do I start? Where do I get involved?' so we wanted to make some information accessible for you," Parker said before breaking down the following organizations.