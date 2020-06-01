Cole Sprouse Says He Was Arrested During Black Lives Matter Protest

Andreas Branch for Variety
Cole Sprouse is sharing his experience of protesting after George Floyd's death.
On Monday afternoon, the Riverdale star took to Instagram and revealed that he was arrested over the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif.
"Before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there's a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda," Cole explained to his followers. "I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica."
Cole continued, "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."
E! News has reached out to police for additional details.
While sharing his story, the 27-year-old actor pointed his followers to his Instagram Stories where he offered a list of ways to donate and support the Black Lives Movement.
"It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn't make it such," Cole explained. "This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well."
He continued, "I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps. I'll speak no more on the subject, as I'm (1) not well versed enough to do so, (2) not the subject of the movement, and (3) uninterested in drawing attention away from the leaders of the #BLM movement. I will be, again, posting the link in my story to a comprehensive document for donations and support."
After sharing his story, many of Cole's followers spoke out in the comments section.
"Solidarity, Cole. Respect for the well-written message," Cameron Monaghan wrote. Asha Bromfield added, "Thank you for using your voice and platform, Cole."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."