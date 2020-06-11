These Brands Support LGBTQ+ Efforts All Year

E! Illustration
Thu., Jun. 11, 2020
Pride Month may look a little different this year, but the sentiment remains the same: celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and supporting equality efforts. And while a lot of brands launch special collections and announce monthlong partnerships with LGBTQ+ charities and organizations, there are brands that support the community all year long.
For example? Fully-inclusive gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX, who has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. And Milk Makeup, who is a longtime partner of The Center, the downtown NYC safe space that provides vital programming and resources to the LGBTQ+ community. There's also MeUndies, who hosts LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, partner with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model.
But that's not all. To support more brands who give back to the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year, check out our list below!
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. As part of their new Pride collection, TomboyX has launched five new prints including the Represent Print, which is inclusive of all LGBTQIA+ flags in one design; the Genderqueer Pride Print, designed after the Genderqueer flag; and the Trans Pride collection, designed with the Trans community at the forefront. With the launch of the Rainbow Waves print, they're also announcing a monthlong virtual festival called "You Belong Here," which will include performances from Jay Som, SassyBlack, and Hurray for the Riff Raff. There are so many amazing pieces to choose from, but we love these gender neutral, eco-friendly and ethically made Boy Short Boxer Briefs for their comfort and simplicity, with the rainbow pride stripe running down either leg. Get 'em in sizes XS to 4X.
In announcing its Pride 2020 campaign, #ProudAlliesForAll, NYX Professional Makeup is expanding the campaign beyond June to act as a yearlong celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. The campaign, inclusive of Jeremy McClain, Hennessy Carolina, Kameron Lester and Erika LaPearl, aims to celebrate diversity within the LGBTQ+ community and stress the importance of allies for all. The brand has also partnered with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to create and validate all Pride messaging, and has donated more than $50K to global LGBTQ+ organizations including the L.A. LGBT Center. They've also launched a virtual Pride march via Instagram, and will be launching a digital education platform to serve as a resource for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Celebrate the rainbow with a limited edition version of their Ultimate Shadow Palette, now in special rainbow packaging for Pride and featuring their signature vivid tones in matte, satin and metallic finishes.
Bathing Culture makes some incredible bath goodies, but they also support the LGBTQ+ community all year around with this "Love Is Rad" enamel pin. Slightly bigger than a U.S. quarter with a plastic-free backing, $5 from each $13 pin sold is donated to support a local Transgender Employment Program through the SF LGBT Center. If you want to partake in their body goods, this all-purpose concentrated hand-crafted soap is made with organic ingredients and wild-harvested essential oils with notes of oak moss, redwood, sea fog, and lichen. Your body will thank you.
Herbovore's Prism collection is dedicated to donating to LGBTQ+ organizations all year around. This year, the brand partnered with The Trevor Project with a $1 donation from every sale of Prism 12% Glow Serum and Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial through to the end of 2020. You can celebrate Pride at home this year and partake in a little bit of self-care with an exclusive, limited edition Prism Pride Kit featuring one apiece of each full-sized exfoliating Prism skincare favorites, offered in a free pouch made of a washable, reusable paper that is easily recyclable. Plus, $5 from every sale of the Pride Kit will go toward supporting LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.
Since bursting upon the beauty scene back in 1984, MAC Cosmetics has been a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Through their philanthropic arm, the MAC AIDS Fund has donated more than $450 million to organizations that support the health, wellness and rights of the LGBTQ+ community. The brand has launched a Pride collection featuring some of their classics and fan favorites, like their O.G. Viva Glam I lipstick, which donates 100% of their sales to the MAC Viva Glam Fund to be donated to charitable causes.
LGBTQ+ rights have been deeply important to Milk Makeup since the brand launched in 2015. The brand is a longtime partner of The Center, the downtown NYC safe space that provides vital programming and resources to the LGBTQ+ community, and they've always prioritized diversity, self-expression and owning and living your look. In celebration of Pride, Milk is enacting several initiatives including the launch of Kush Lip Balm in Shine, with 100% proceeds from the sale of the balm going to The Center, special content all month long featuring LGBTQ+ artists and personalities, and donating 100% of sales from the brand's website for 24 hours on June 25th to The Center.
Small-batch skincare company Meow Meow Tweet makes a point to donate to LGBTQ organizations year round, including the National Center for Transgender Equality, American Civil Liberties Union and Trans Lifeline. They have a full range of body and beauty goodies including incredible soaps, body oil, shampoo bars and more, but they're perhaps best loved for their awesome natural deodorant. This one is free of baking soda, which can be a skin irritant for some, but features skin-conditioning organic plant oils and butters to help keep you smelling fresh.
We've loved MeUndies for as long as we can remember for having fabulously comfy and inclusive ginch and loungewear, but there's much more to them than that. In addition to creating a more thoughtful and inclusive brand, which includes hosting LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, they also work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, work with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model. Plus, their own organization, MeUndies Gives, contributes to organizations that are helping to lift systemic barriers to self-expression through open conversation and creativity. This year, they've partnered with the @ItGetsBetterProject beyond just monetary donations, encouraging their community to share how their individual Pride journeys have improved, and why they're each #ProudtobeMe. As for what to buy from them, we highly recommend their Unisex Hooded Modal robe, which is three times softer than cotton and comes in a variety of super cute prints.
