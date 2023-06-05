10 Brands That Support LGBTQIA+ Efforts Now & Always: Savage X Fenty, Abercrombie, TomboyX & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Pride Month is here! Right now, there are a ton of brands debuting colorful rainbow collections in honor of Pride. While we're all for brands partnering with LGBTQIA+ charities and organizations during June, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is not just reserved for this month. Luckily, there are lots of brands that actually support the community all year long.
For example? USWNT champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press founded re—inc to create eco-friendly apparel and more. Now, they're donating proceeds to the Ali Forney Center, which protects young members of the LGBTQIA+ community from the dangers of homelessness.
In addition, gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQIA+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA+ community that's often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented.
Read ahead to shop some more brands that support LGBTQIA+ efforts, not only throughout June, but year-round.
10 Brands That Support LGBTQIA+ Efforts Now & Always:
Savage X Fenty
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty creates bras, undies and sleepwear for all body types, and have even made a commitment to be inclusive and representative of all. Their new Savage X Fenty Pride drop is available in the wide-ranging You-niversal fits, with vibrant and diverse styles representative of the LGBTQIA+ community. The brand will also support Rihanna's non-profit, by donating proceeds to The Clara Lionel Foundation.
Coach
The Coach Foundation has been supporting global philanthropic initiatives focused on community since 2008. Like previous years, the Coach Foundation is partnering with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth. You can shop their brand new colorful collection in collaboration with Brooklyn-base art collective, Papi Juice.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch has an ongoing partnership with The Trevor Project, for which they've raised over $4 million to date. For Pride 2023, the brand launched new items in their A&F x The Trevor Project Pride Collection, and will be donating $400,000 to the organization no matter sales.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is a supporter of The Trevor Project, which is the first and only Resources for Human Development program that offers services specifically for the transgender community. In 2021, Anthropologie gave pieces from their home collection to the Morris Home's new location, as well as donated directly to the organization itself. Throughout the year, the brand will continue its support.
Happy Socks
Besides releasing a colorful selection of Pride sock designs, Happy Socks is continuing its partnership with InterPride, the international association for organizers of Pride events around the world. In addition, they teamed up with Musoke Productions, a Swedish community-based production company that aims to expand representation in front of and behind the camera.
TomboyX
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. As part of their Pride initiative, TomboyX has 25% off discounts on select rainbow merchandise.
The Body Shop
Besides offering incredible skincare products, The Body Shop is on a mission to educate consumers on the specific challenges within the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, they are donating $1 from every "Out For Love" Highlighter to Advocates for Youth, which is an organization that fights for better health for 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Herbivore
Herbivore's Prism collection is dedicated to donating to LGBTQ+ organizations all year around! The brand partnered with The Trevor Project with a $1 donation from every sale of a Prism product. Plus, you can use code GLOW20 to get 20% off the Prism collection.
MAC Cosmetics
Since bursting upon the beauty scene back in 1984, MAC Cosmetics has been a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Through their Viva Glam program, the beauty brand has raised more than $500 million for organizations that support the health, wellness and rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their Pride collection for this year features an eyeshadow palette, a lip balm duo, lipstick and more.
MeUndies
We've loved MeUndies for as long as we can remember for having fabulously comfy and inclusive loungewear, but there's much more to them than that. In addition to creating a more thoughtful and inclusive brand, which includes hosting LGBTQ+ educational facilitators at their offices to help them be responsible allies and community members, they also work to support their LGBTQ+ team members, work with local resource centers for the LGBTQ+ community, and support LGBTQ+ causes and non-profits without using a sales-based model. Plus, their own organization, MeUndies Gives, contributes to organizations that are helping to lift systemic barriers to self-expression through open conversation and creativity.
When is Pride Month 2023?
Pride Month falls between June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, but it's important to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.
What is Pride Month?
Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a time that represents solidarity and support with the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as standing up to any discrimination, violence and harm against underrepresented groups. It is also a time to uplift and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.
How can I support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month?
There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month. Aside from educating yourself and advocating for minority groups, volunteering and donating to LGBTQIA+ non-profits and initiatives is a great way to show your support during Pride Month, and year-round. You can also shop LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and brands that support key LGBTQIA+ charities, as well.
Looking for more things to shop today? Check out these Father's Day gifts to celebrate every kind of dad.
-Originally published on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:04 p.m.