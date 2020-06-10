Lana Condor: Inside My Self-Care Routine

To All the Self-Care Routines We've Loved Before...get ready for Lana Condor's.

OK, that was cheesy, but we're very excited to bring you the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star's wellness routine as part of our Wellness Wednesday series.

The 23-year-old is one of #AerieEAL's role models and her self-care routine is the definition of real, from the three things she does every day to her easy go-to beauty routine.

But one thing Lana said that really stuck with us, especially as there is a lot going on in the world right now? "We tend to beat ourselves up all the time, comparing ourselves with others, feeling like we aren't doing enough, or that we aren't enough," she said. "And I always say we need to be kinder to ourselves and soft. We need to talk to ourselves that way we'd talk to our best friends or loved one."

Self-love is also self-care and it's so important, so make the time to take care of yourself the way you do for others.

Here's Lana's self-care routine, including her favorite way to break a sweat and her reading recommendations:

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

"Greatness is Coming."