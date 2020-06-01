Virtual Tony Awards Postponed Amid "Ongoing Racism and Injustices"

The 2020 Tony Awards has been put on hold.

On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO/President Sean Cercone announced the newly launched streaming platform for theater devotes will postpone its Tony Awards celebration that was scheduled for this coming Sunday.

"We are collectively saddened and angered by the senseless murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and disheartened by the ongoing racism and injustices that continue to permeate our society. We at Broadway On Demand do not tolerate hate, racism, injustice or bigotry of any kind," the statement began. "The continued violence against Black Americans is inexcusable. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter."

Broadway on Demand continued, "This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history and our priorities at this time are to listen, to engage in meaningful dialogue and to do our best to enact real change in our industry and in our nation. We truly believe theater has the power to educate, inspire, develop empathy, bridge cultural divides and ultimately unite under the banner of humanity."