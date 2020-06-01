by emily belfiore | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 6:38 AM
Madison Beer revealed that she was tear gassed while protesting George Floyd's death.
On Sunday, the "Home With You" singer attended a protest in Santa Monica and documented her experience on her Instagram Stories. After sharing a picture of herself marching and holding up Black Lives Matter signs, she urged followers to leave the protest once the rally seemed to become unsafe.
"was just tear gassed," she posted, along with a selfie of her glassy, red-rimmed eyes. "leave santa monica now." Beer also shared footage of police arriving to the scene and blaring their sirens. To further warn protestors, she also took to Twitter, writing, "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING ALL CROWDS."
Days before the protest, the 21-year-old star voiced her heartbreak over Floyd's death with a moving Instagram post.
"i am heartbroken, enraged, and disturbed over the murder of George Floyd," she wrote. "i am mourning all of the unjust murders of black people around the world in the hands of institutional racism and hate crimes. because i am a white person, i have the privilege of not having to fear for my life due to the color of my skin, but i will always stand with you and fight with you. your voice matters. you will not be silenced. #blacklivesmatter today, tomorrow & forever."
Like Beer, several celebrities have shown their support by joining protests in the pursuit of justice. Among them were Jamie Foxx, Tinashe, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Rachel Lindsay and more.
Speaking to a crowd during a press conference in Minneapolis on Friday, Foxx said, "I think that what you saw on television, to watch this man plead for his life. As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews .. what it does is, it over-complicates everything as a black man trying to tell his son or his daughter how to function in life. Even the things that we've taught them don't seem to work."
Stars like Janelle Monáe and Steve Carell have donated to help bail out protestors. In addition to donating, Chrissy Teigenhas used her platform to encourage fans to take action. "I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," Teigen tweeted, before upping her donation after receiving a negative comment from a troll. "Make it $200,000."
"E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?