Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth is asking people to "not condemn what you do not understand" as protestors continue to take to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Do not condemn what you do not understand," she began her Twitter thread on Sunday. "Do not condemn a people's response to pain you've never had to feel. Do not condemn a fight that you are not a part of."

Welteroth, who was formerly the Editor-In-Chief of Teen Vogue, continued, "The question right now is not whether or not you or I condone violence and mayhem. The question to ask is what you and I have done to actively prevent this outcome?"

The television host continued to express her frustration. "A war has been waged on Black life in America," she wrote. "And it's been building over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we've reached a tipping point, a different kind of #TimesUp movement is underway that is calling white and non-Black people into ACTION to save Black lives."