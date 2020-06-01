Vanessa Bryant Addresses George Floyd Death As She Shares Photo of Kobe Bryant in 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Jun. 1, 2020 5:48 AM

Kobe Bryant

Jonathan Moore/Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is encouraging fans to "fight for change" as people throughout the country take to the streets to protest the wrongful killing of George Floyd

On Saturday, 38-year-old shared an empowering message alongside a photo of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt, which was taken in 2014. At the time, Kobe wore the shirt to protest the death of Eric Garner, a Black man who was killed in New York in July 2014 after a police officer placed him in a choke-hold.

Garner's last words were "I can't breathe." 

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again #ICANTBREATHE," Vanessa wrote on Instagram, detailing the parallel between the killing of Garner and Floyd. "Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people."

Photos

Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and More Speak Out in Response to George Floyd's Death

Floyd, who was 46-years-old, died after a white police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for over seven minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. 

"Drive out hate," Vanessa continued. "Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change—register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER." 

Following the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others—celebrities are using their platforms, influence and resources to speak out about police brutality, racism, white privilege in America and the systemic oppression the Black community face. 

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen committed to donating $200,000 to bail out protestors across the country. Other celebrities who also publicized their donations were Steve CarellSeth Rogan, Kehlani and many more. 

Celebrities including Jamie FoxxPorsha WilliamsKendrick SampsonHalsey and many others also took to the streets in Los Angeles and Atlanta to protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

