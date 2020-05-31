Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson was out on the frontlines during one of Los Angeles' protests.

Sadly, the 32-year-old star was a victim of police brutality during one of his demonstrations in West Hollywood in support of his Build Power Initiative, which was co-organized by Black Lives Matter at Pan Pacific Park.

Additionally, the nationwide protests were also in response to George Floyd's death, Breonna Taylor's death, Tony McDade's death, Ahmaud Arbery's death and so many others in recent months.

During the protests, Kendrick was shot by cops' rubber bullets and he was also repeatedly hit by a police baton. The incident was not only seen during the actor's Instagram Live session, but was also captured simultaneously by CNN cameras during its broadcast.

"Glad y'all witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually targeting us," the Insecure star shared on Twitter in light of what happened to him.