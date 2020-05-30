As people continue to take to the streets to protest the wrongful killing of George Floyd, celebrities are using their platform and resources to help bail out protestors in Minnesota and across the country.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen shared on Twitter that "in celebration of whatever the f-ck maga night is, I am commited to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country."

Shortly after, she committed to donating $200,000.

Teigen's remarks were made in response to Donald Trump tweeting about protestors outside of the White House. "The professionally managed so-called "protestors" at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd," he wrote. "They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???"

As of Saturday afternoon, protests continue to erupt in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Atlanta and New York, among others. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to speak out about Floyd's murder at the hands of a white officer, Derek Chauvin—as well as the systemic oppression Black people face in this country every day.