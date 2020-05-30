Jessica Ciencin Henriquez has accused her ex-husband, Sweet Home Alabama actor Josh Lucas, of cheating on her.

In an emotional statement posted to Twitter, the New York Times writer opened up about their relationship struggles with a kiss emoji and an accompanying caption: "Exes are exes for a reason."

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would," Henriquez wrote on Friday night. "It makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s--t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place."

"I deserve better than this," Henriquez continued. "Our son deserves better than this."

Henriquez then implored women to unite in their shared experience.

"And yes, I'm airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than thy deserve because there are kids in the picture," she explained. "You're not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you."

Henriquez and Lucas divorced in 2014 and share a son together, seven-year-old Noah Rev. While Henriquez's new post implies the couple had recently reunited romantically, a source told People that it may not have been the case.