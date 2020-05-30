YouTube star Jackie Aina is giving us another reason to stan her.

The 32-year-old beauty guru has always used her massive social media platform to uplift the black community and other people of color in the cosmetics and fashion industry.

And that's exactly what she did earlier this week.

In light of George Floyd's death, Jackie has spoken out over the incident—which involved a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, while three other officers stood and watched. In video footage captured by bystanders, Floyd stated multiple times that he could not breathe as the officer continued to kneel on his neck. Moments later, he died.

The YouTube star urged her colleagues and beauty and fashion brands to stand in solidarity with the black community over Floyd's death. Aina also called out celebrities and influencers who have had a problematic past, and asked them to use their voice during these times.

"Some of you have been exposed as "former" racists, the N-word lovers, blackface offenders, etc," her message read on an Instagram Story, which was shared on Twitter. "now would also be the PERFECT time to prove how much you truly are sympathetic to the black community."