Instagram influencer and blogger Ashley Stock is facing every parent's worst nightmare with remarkable strength.

Stock shared the heartbreaking news with her 325,000 followers that daughter Stevie, 3, died Wednesday, May 27 following a battle with brain cancer. It was just over a month ago that doctors at Children's Hospital Los Angeles diagnosed the toddler with DIPG, a rare and aggressive tumor with a zero percent survival rate.

"At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms," Stock wrote on Instagram. "There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I'll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I'm overwhelmed with relief that she's at peace but I'm also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can't put it into words."

"We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it's already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a 'get out of pain free' card, and that's okay," she continued. "I don't know how to do this, so for now we'll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends."