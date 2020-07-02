House Cast: Where Are They Now?

Related : Hugh Laurie Says Goodbye to "House"

The doctors will see you now!

Just about eight years ago, we said goodbye to the M.D.'s on House after a thrilling eight seasons of unexplained medical cases, exciting friendships and plenty of zingers from Hugh Laurie's Dr. House.

Now, the iconic medical series will be available on Peacock! NBC's streaming service will be launching on July 15th and you'll be able to catch up with your most jaded but favorite diagnostic team.

E! will also air a mini-marathon of House today (July 2) starting at 1:30 p.m., so we're taking the day to catch up with the cast and what they've achieved since we last saw them at Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

Whether you caught Laurie in The Night Manager or watched the dreamy Dr. Robert Chase save the day in Chicago Fire, all of our favorites from the show have gone on to star in great shows and movies.