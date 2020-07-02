Racial JusticeWhere Are They Now?Wellness WednesdayYouTube Feuds

House Cast: Where Are They Now?

Take a look at where the stars of House have ended up since we last saw them at the Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.
By Kelsey Klemme Jul 02, 2020
The doctors will see you now!

Just about eight years ago, we said goodbye to the M.D.'s on House after a thrilling eight seasons of unexplained medical cases, exciting friendships and plenty of zingers from Hugh Laurie's Dr. House.

Now, the iconic medical series will be available on Peacock! NBC's streaming service will be launching on July 15th and you'll be able to catch up with your most jaded but favorite diagnostic team.

E! will also air a mini-marathon of House today (July 2) starting at 1:30 p.m., so we're taking the day to catch up with the cast and what they've achieved since we last saw them at Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.

Whether you caught Laurie in The Night Manager or watched the dreamy Dr. Robert Chase save the day in Chicago Fire, all of our favorites from the show have gone on to star in great shows and movies.

Check out what the cast is up to below.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Hugh Laurie

As the show's titular, grumpy doctor, Hugh Laurie led eight seasons of the iconic show and scooped up Golden Globe awards in the process.

Since the show has wrapped, Laurie has had supporting roles in shows like Veep and The Night Manager.

FOX / Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Charlyne Yi

After her role as Dr. Chi Park, Charlyne Yi landed a variety of co-stars in movies like This Is 40, Second Act and Always Be My Maybe and also voices various characters on the animated series Steven Universe.

FOX / Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible
Amber Tamblyn

While her season seven arc as the Martha M. Masters was short and sweet, we've seen a lot of Amber Tamblyn since when she starred in 24 episodes of Two and a Half Men and being a critical voice around the #MeToo movement.

 

FOX / Paul Archuleta/WireImage
Odette Annable

While she was the last to join House's Diagnostics Team, Odette Annable made a big impression during the show's final season.

After it wrapped, she starred in two shows that were one-season wonders (The Grinder and The Astronaut Wives Club) before landing her latest big role as Reign on Supergirl.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Peter Jacobson

We loved watching Peter Jacobson's portrayal as Taub, a dynamic character that was both an addict and a voice of reason for the other doctors.

Jacobson has brought that acting strength to additional roles on shows like Ray Donovan, The Americans, NCIS: Los Angeles and Colony.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jesse Spencer

The last time we saw Dr. Robert Chase in the series, it was watching him replace House as the Head of Diagnostic Medicine.

Now, we see Jesse Spencer in show where he is leading a team as he plays the character Captain Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire.

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock / Walter McBride/Getty Images
Robert Sean Leonard

Robert Sean Leonard played Dr. James Wilson, who was House's only true friend and quite frankly one of our favorite supporting actors thanks to their buddy dynamic.

After portraying the unforgettable role on the show, Leonard went on to play a recurring role in Falling Skies and in the miniseries The Hot Zone. He also took the stage in theatre productions of To Kill a Mockingbird, Camelot and more.

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock / Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Omar Epps

Omar Epps' role as Dr. Eric Foresman wasn't the only time we saw him in a white coat—after all, he had played Dr. Dennis Gant in ER.

After playing the NAACP Image Award-winning role, Epps went on to play major roles in Resurrection, Shooter and recently took on a recurring role in NBC's This Is Us.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Presley Ann/Getty Images
Jennifer Morrison

We were introduced to Jennifer Morrison's character Dr. Allison Cameron in the first season of House, where she was the only woman on the team at first.

Morrison went on to another huge role when she landed Emma Swan in ABC's fantasy series Once Upon a Time. She also rejoined her co-star Epps on This Is Us when she was also cast in a recurring role on the drama series.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Jim Spellman/Getty Images
Kal Penn

While were heartbroken to see Kal Penn's character Dr. Lawrence Kutner die in House, the reason for his departure was pretty epic.

Penn had chosen to join Barack Obama's administration as an Associate Director in the White House Office of Public Engagement, leading the show to have to write off his character.

After serving his time in the White House, Penn returned to acting, including taking a lead role in the short-lived but acclaimed series Sunnyside.

Armando Gallo/ZUMA Studio / Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde portrayed Dr. Remy "Thirteen" Hadley on the show, perfectly playing the bisexual M.D. who also had an interesting storyline involving learning she carried the Huntington's disease gene.

After leaving the show to pursue her film career, Wilde is a burgeoning writer, actress and director, whose directorial debut Booksmart last year premiered to wild praise.

Fox-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock / JC Olivera/Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein

After portraying Dr. Lisa Cuddy, which won Lisa Edelstein a slew of awards like a People's Choice Awards trophy, she took on recurring roles in shows like American Dad!, The Good Wife, Castle and last year's SAG-nominated The Kominsky Method.

