Comparing the Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Stars to Their Real-Life Counterparts

Earlier this month, Dirty John kicked off its second season on the USA Network, which tackles the story of an American divorce that turned deadly. Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, which airs its latest episode tonight at 10 p.m., stars Amanda Peet as the titular character, a perfect Southern California housewife who is driven to murder.
The victims? Betty's first husband, the unfaithful Dan Broderick (played by Mr. Robot's own Christian Slater) and his second wife Linda Kolkena (portrayed by Rachel Keller).
Specifically, following a four-year-long divorce, Betty gunned down her ex and his new bride in their sleep on November 5, 1989.
So, what exactly happened? For those unfamiliar with the case, during Betty's highly publicized trial, her legal counsel claimed she had been a battered wife.
"I wanted a husband and a family. Dan needed a wife that could wait on him," Peet as Betty lamented in one trailer for the show. "I would've been treated better if I'd been a dog and served my master."
Yet, after one mistrial, a second panel of jurors found her guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.
"[Alexandra Cunningham] wrote a really great script and it felt like she really wanted to dig into these people and what leads to a murder," Peet told E! News this month. "How this seemingly normal suburban couple end up in this horrifying [situation]."
As we've seen in the episodes these last several weeks, Peet and Slater have impressively transformed into these complicated characters. Not only mastering their voices and looks, but by also understanding the complexity of this story.
"I think the story is really complex," Peet continued. "Just because Alexandra wanted to show the ways in which Betty was a victim, I don't think that means she's condoning or justifying the fact that she became a murderer. I think she just thinks it's a story worth telling to explore why. How could this have happened? What were the components and factors that lead up to someone who is seemingly so normal becoming mad, insane."
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on the USA Network.
