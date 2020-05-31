The secret about Marriage Boot Camp is, there's neither a boot camp nor do you have to be married.

Similar to how you can be divorced or separated and still be a Real Housewife, the WE tv series—which premiered seven years ago—soon figured out that married couples shouldn't get to have all the fun, that serious (or loosely attached) dating duos should have a chance at living all together and talking it out with counselors too.

The "boot camp" refers to the gamut of activities and discussions that occur over the course of 10 days of filming, making for nonstop drama, many tears, a fair amount of shouting and some hypnotically entertaining TV.

And, often times, it helps either way, because couples tend to find out fairly quickly in the glare of the spotlight if they want to keep going once the cameras stop rolling.