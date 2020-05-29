Justin Hartley is ready to find love again, six months after he filed for divorce from wife Chrishell Stause.

On Friday, the This Is Us star was spotted kissing Moroccan actress Sofia Pernas as she dropped him off for an appointment at a Los Angeles doctor's office. Though her face isn't entirely visible in the photos, two sources confirm to E! News that she is indeed the woman smooching Justin.

It would appear that she and Justin have been friends for some time as they both follow each other on Instagram and have liked each other's photos dating back to 2016. Moreover, they both previously starred on the soap opera The Young and The Restless, although the two did not play each other's love interests.

Now, Sofia is a main character on CBS' Blood and Treasure.

It's unclear how long the pair have been dating, but it's worth noting that Justin's daughter Isabella follows the 30-year-old actress on Instagram as well.