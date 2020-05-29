What You Need to Know About Sephora's Updated Beauty Insider Program

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty fans, rejoice! Sephora has just released info about updates to their Beauty Insider program, and we're happy to say the news is super duper good!
For what feels like forever, Sephora's Beauty Insider program was largely built on accruing points based on your annual spend that could then be traded in for product, which was usually sample sizes of fan favorites, save for the odd big ticket item that would take thousands of points to redeem. Then, VIBs (who spend $350 per year) or Rogue members (who spend $1000 per year) would get bonus goodies like birthday treats, free in-store makeovers, special access to sales, product launches, and more.
But now, everyone from lower-tier Insiders all the way up to top-tier Rouges can take advantage of Sephora's new Beauty Insider program perks! Here's what's changed:
- Your points now convert to cold, hard cash. That's right, instead of stocking up on travel-size faves, the introduction of Beauty Insider Cash now allows you to use your points toward money off the total cost of your purchase. For example, 500 points equals $10 off your purchase.
- There will be special events to help Insiders earn big points. Through special Discount and Point Multiplier Events, every tier of the program will have the chance to multiply their points when they shop.
- The rules around free shipping have changed. Until now, Rouge is the only tier who have enjoyed free shipping on every purchase. But the program has since expanded to allow VIB members to get free shipping once their spend hits $35 or more, and Insiders can get free shipping once they hit $50.
- The birthday treats are getting better. Members of all tiers have always been able to choose what birthday perk they want, but now the offerings have expanded to include hair and body product.
Of course, Rouge members still get the best perks, and will start to get first access to new product launches later this year. But this is a drastic improvement across the board to the program, and Insiders everywhere are surely pumped.
Plus, there's more opportunities to take advantage of later on once social distancing rules soften. For example, there will be exclusive meet and greet experiences, special trips, facials from skincare experts, and other unique events that members can exchange their points for. As if that's not enough, members will also have the opportunity to exchange their points for charitable donations, which Sephora will then match. The charity of choice changes monthly.
So if you haven't signed up for Sephora's Beauty Insider program, what are you waiting for? Join today and put your beauty spends to work!
