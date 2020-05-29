90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Yolanda Admits She Still Loves Her Catfisher

Related : "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Exclusive Peek

Oh, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Yolanda. What will we do with you?

In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, May 31 episode of the hit TLC reality series, Yolanda's daughter, Karra, explains her frustration with her mother and the lengths she has gone to get her mother to open her eyes to what's happening. Yolanda began a relationship with Williams over Instagram. The two never chatted on video, but made plans to meet more than once. When Yolanda's kids did a reverse image search and found Williams' images were of a stock photo model, things got tense…but Yolanda continued to speak with her online beau.