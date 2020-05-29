Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

Related : Dancer Uses TikTok to Help Fight Cancer--Feel Good Friday

Happy almost June!

What better way to say goodbye to May as we head into a new month than by sharing six stories sure to lift your spirits this weekend?

And we don't know if our allergies are acting up more than normal, but more than a few of this week's Feel Good Friday offerings hit us in our feels.

In this round-up we have the sweet gesture one boy did for his beloved babysitter after one her prom was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, while another young girl is helping out children in need by sharing her love of art.

Plus, E! News had an inspiring conversation with a dancer who turned to TikTok to stay positive as she battles leukemia and two siblings' paid an emotional visit to their grandfather after virtually graduating from college that had us grabbing the phone to call our grandparents immediately. (OK, so it's totally not allergies.)