Kelly Ripa's Daughter "Heckled" Her While Trying to Film a TikTok Dance

Kelly Ripa will take flack from America, but from her own daughter? That's a no.
On Friday's remote episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the famed co-hosts helped high school graduates, who lost out on going to prom this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, celebrate virtually with a prom-themed show.
For part of Friday's episode, Kelly and Ryan Seacrest joined TikTok star Addison Rae to do a TikTok dance, featuring many other teens. However, as Ripa explained ahead of their performance, her only daughter, 18-year-old Lola Consuelos, didn't give her the easiest time about shooting it.
"You don't even understand—I had to do that with Lola there," Ripa told Seacrest. She explained that Lola simultaneously filmed her mom doing the dance while holding up her phone with a video of the dance playing, so Ripa could follow along.
"She doesn't want me to have TikTok," Ripa said. The star also noted, "And she's heckling me the whole time!"
"I'm not surprised," Seacrest added. "I think the nation's gonna heckle us in just a little bit when we see that."
"I'll tolerate it from the nation," Ripa answered, "but not from my offspring."
Ripa's relationship with her daughter is often a candid and comical topic on the show. Now, as Ripa and her family continue to social distance together amid the pandemic, there continues to be stories to share.
Ultimately, it's all in good fun and, according to Lola, being together in lockdown is "honestly not as bad as I thought," she said on the show in late March, per People. "I think we're all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great."
As for becoming mother-daughter TikTok stars, that's less likely. "You have a better chance of doing a TikTok video with Lol than we have of doing a TikTok video with Lola!" Ripa told Seacrest on the same show. "That I can guarantee you."