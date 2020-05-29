by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 29, 2020 7:42 AM
Khloe Kardashian doesn't have time for critics.
On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a series of photos of herself and her new darker 'do. After a commenter asked why she looks "so different" in her photos, the Good American head didn't waste any time issuing a reply.
"From my weekly face transplant clearly," she quipped.
Needless to say, fans couldn't get enough of Khloe's response.
"CLAP BACK!" one follower wrote. "Ugh! Love you."
"I loveee you Khlo," added another with a series of laughing emojis.
Khloe's followers aren't the only ones to react to her new style. After Khloe debuted her transformed tresses, her ex, Tristan Thompson wrote "baddie" underneath the selfie and posted fire, heart and muscle emojis. Kris Jenner complimented her daughter's look, as well.
"My Gorgeous Girl!!!!! Wow!!!" the momager wrote.
Khloe first posted a picture of her "bronde" hair last week.
"Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn," she captioned the image.
The reality TV celeb credited stylists Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham for her cut and hair color and makeup artist Ash K. Holm for her glam.
As fans are well aware, this isn't the first time Khloe has sported a darker hair shade. In fact, she's rocked the hue several times over the years. Fans thought Khloe actually went back to brunette last fall for a KKW Fragrance campaign. However, she later confirmed it was just a wig.
To see celebrity at-home hair transformations, check out the gallery.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?