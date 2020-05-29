Kylie Jenner Says She "Fears" for Daughter Stormi Webster While Speaking Out About George Floyd's Death

Related : Kylie Jenner's Best Mommy 101 Moments

Kylie Jenner wants a better future for many, including her own daughter.

Late Thursday, the reality star and makeup mogul took to social media to speak out against the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who died on Monday after a police officer used his knee to pin Floyd down to the ground by his neck during his arrest. Bystander footage of the situation has sparked protests and riots this week, as well as an outpouring of vocal outrage from people around the world, now including the 22-year-old star.



"Since watching the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week I haven't been able to get his face and his words out of my mind," she wrote on Instagram. "I'll never personally experience the pain and fear that many black people around the country go through every day but i know nobody should have to live in fear and nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and too many others."

She continued, "Speaking up is long overdue for the rest of us. we're currently dealing with two horrific pandemics in our country, and we can't sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them."