by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 29, 2020 6:35 AM
The Robertson men had quite the story to share this week.
As fans of Ducky Dynasty well know, patriarch Phil Robertson and his longtime wife, Kay Robertson, are parents to four adult sons: Jep Robertson, 42, Willie Robertson, 48, Jase Robertson, 50, and Alan Robertson, 55.
However, as the siblings revealed in the latest episode of their podcast, Unashamed with Phil Robertson, they unknowingly had a sister, Phyliss, all these years.
As Alan initially explained, he and Jase received similar letters from the same one, but Alan initially thought it was like many of the letters they receive from people purporting to be relatives asking for money or an autographed picture. However, they realized this one was different.
"So basically, it was from a woman who said that by a DNA search, she thinks that dad might be her dad," Alan explained. While they were skeptical at first because the woman's birthday was after the time Phil had become a Christian, they then decided it was something they needed to figure out, but didn't want to potentially upset their parents if it wasn't true.
After trying to figure out how one of them could do a DNA test to confirm, their cousin got in contact with her and assured Alan the woman wasn't "out for anything."
"I started thinking about it—I thought there's a 45-year-old woman out there that doesn't know who her dad is, and she's looking," Alan said. "And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know it's not dad."
Ultimately, Alan told his famous parents about the letter. "Of course, Dad didn't remember anything, no specifics about it...Mom remembered a lot more than you did," Alan said, noting that Phil had been "drunk the whole time and not in your right head."
After Phil did a DNA test, it was determined to be a 99.9 percent match.
"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil said. "As it turns out, 45 years, you have a daughter that you don't know about, and she has a father she doesn't know about. 45 years—that doesn't sound like very long, but you say, that's a while. So finally, after all those years, we come together."
As for Phil's wife and their mom, despite the circumstances, "Miss Kay was absolutely awesome during the whole process," Jase said.
