It's easy to go into Space Force thinking it's The Office, but with space.

It stars The Office star Steve Carell, it was created by Carell and The Office showrunner Greg Daniels, and it's essentially a workplace comedy about the crew of people working on Space Force. But Space Force is not The Office.

The Office was centered around the staff of a paper company who all just happen to be hilarious and/or ridiculous and/or in love with each other, but the comedy of Space Force comes from a slightly different place. Paper isn't inherently funny, but the concept of putting together a branch of the military that operates in space is, according to this show.

How do you go about training soldiers to also be astronauts? How do you design suits for them to wear? How do you run social media for the military in space? Do guns work in space? Do you even need guns in space? What do you even need to fight in space? The questions that have to be asked get truly absurd, but they also feel like real questions that the people actually tasked with putting together the real Space Force might actually be asking.