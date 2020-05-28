Madison Beer is speaking out after she was criticized for sharing an emotional live video amid national outcry over the murder of George Floyd.

On Thursday, the starlet took to Twitter to defend her decision to go live on TikTok to set the record straight on whether she's gone under the knife, after one passionate critic said she was setting "unrealistic beauty standards" for her followers.

In said live video, she stated that she has only ever gotten her lips injected and "hated it."

"This is literally my f--king natural face... I'm about to start crying, bro," the singer defended.

But her choice to go live on TikTok only created more controversy, as people claimed that it was wrong to complain about "people calling her pretty" when a man was just killed in the custody of police.

However, Madison shared that it was never her intention to overshadow more important matters.