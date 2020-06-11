Tony Gonzalez's Father's Day Gift Guide Is Hall of Fame Worthy

We love these items, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Want to treat your dad like the MVP he is? Well, NFL Hall of Famer, Fox Sports analyst and host of the popular Wide Open podcast Tony Gonzalez is here to set that plan in action for you.

"Hands down being with my family is my favorite part of celebrating Father's Day!" the proud father of four shared with us.

"I think of two specific things when sharing advice for gift giving. I recommend finding an activity that is fun for kids, but also something that will make a dad happy," Tony notes. "For example, if my kids got together to make my favorite dessert, I feel like they would find joy in creating something special for me...And then I'd get to eat my favorite dessert! It's a win-win!"

"Secondly, it's important to acknowledge that sometimes finding the perfect gift can be a challenge," he adds. "So I like to ask for a list of things to choose from. It still keeps the element of surprise while ensuring the gift recipient gets something they actually want."

Ready to take a page out of Tony's playbook? Check out his winning gift picks below!