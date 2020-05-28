Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Surprising the Cheer Cast Has Us Flipping Out

Hollywood can't stop and won't stop cheering for Navarro. 

Close to six months after Netflix viewers were first introduced to the talented cast of Cheer, many celebrities can't help but still freak out when given the chance to chat with them.

Such was the case this week when Whitney Cummings helped host a Cheer chat on YouTube.

As a majority of the cast chatted away via Zoom, they were interrupted by a few familiar faces including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

"Hi guys! We've been such a fan of yours. I don't know if you know this but my husband and I are big Cheer fans so congratulations on your big win," Mila shared 14 minutes into the video. "You guys are awesome. You have the best coach ever. " 

Ashton added, "We've been working on the lift. I tried to launch Mila off the stairs. I‘ve only dropped her a couple of times." LOL!

Mila said she would be more than happy to play Gabi Butler in a Hollywood movie. She also recommended Chrissy Teigen for the role of Lexi Brumback.

"You want me to see half of the s--t she does? Totally," Mila joked when offering to play Gabi. "Chrissy has to play Lexi." 

Speaking of Chrissy, the Cravings author joined in on the chat with her mom and proved to be huge fans of the Netflix series.

"I wanted to reach out so badly because I wanted to go to your event but I wasn't allowed to," she shared.

Cheer is a docu-series that follows the nationally ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Texas. It immediately became a hit among Netflix viewers and celebrities alike.

In fact, when Ashton and Mila received a gift from Netflix, they couldn't hide their enthusiasm.

"Mila and I are officially freaking out. #navarro," Ashton captioned his post, alongside a package wrapped in sleek wrapping paper with a special note. The note read, "Ashton + Mila, we heard you're a fan! Your support means the world to us. From, Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team."

We promise we're not jealous—okay, maybe a little!

