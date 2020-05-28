Here's the Reason Meghan McCain Refuses to Share Pregnancy Details

Meghan McCain's pregnancy is not up for discussion.

Two months after announcing she and husband Ben Domenech were expecting their first child together, The View co-host has seldom shared insight into her experience as a mom-to-be. In a tweet shared Thursday, Meghan explained it's because of the hateful comments she often receives online.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she wrote. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible."

She further explained on Instagram, "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Meghan is the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain, who in 2018 died of brain cancer at age 81. The political pundit is committed to destigmatizing the conversation around grief and death, but not at the expense of her own wellbeing.