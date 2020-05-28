Everything You Need to Get In on the Roller Skating Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been watching all the roller skaters taking over TikTok and wondered, "Could I do that?" The answer is most definitely yes, and we have the gear you need to get started!

From super stellar, standout vegan-friendly skates to fun, pro-made candy-colored confections to strap to your feet, and protective gear that can help keep you safe from spills and wipeouts, we sussed out the goodies you need to support your skating dreams, whether you're a first-timer or an old pro. Trust us, we would know... we have the bruises and scars from years of skating to prove it!

Ready to get rolling? Then shop our picks below!