Cameron Boyce's mother is remembering her son.

On Thursday, Libby Boyce paid tribute to the late actor, who passed away in July 2019 at the age of 20 after suffering a seizure, with a moving message to fans that have been honoring the Descendants star on what would have been his 21st birthday.

Done in collaboration with The Cameron Boyce Foundation, which strives to continue Cameron's charitable efforts while also advocating for epilepsy awareness, Libby thanked supporters for their donations and continued support in helping the organization reach its goal of raising $50,000.

"Everybody, I'm just reading all the notes on The Cameron Boyce Foundation page of all of the comments with the donations and I am just really blown away—really blown away by all the amazing comments and how many people loved Cameron," she said in the video message, fighting back tears. "You know, I just really wanted to say thank you and it's so appreciated and we really will be doing amazing things so his death is not in vain. Thank you."