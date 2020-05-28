Camila Cabello Details Her Private Battle With OCD in Personal Essay

Camila Cabello is pulling back the curtain on her private battle with OCD.

In a candid personal essay penned for WSJ. Magazine in honor of Mental Health Month, the Grammy-nominated songstress came forward about something she's been personally facing behind the veneer of her Instagram feed.

"But here's what there aren't pictures of from the last year: me crying in the car talking to my mom about how much anxiety and how many symptoms of OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder] I was experiencing," she began. "My mom and me in a hotel room reading books about OCD because I was desperate for relief. Me experiencing what felt like constant, unwavering, relentless anxiety that made day-to-day life painfully hard."

In the essay, Cabello described how her anxiety has manifested as OCD and her struggle with obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors also caused chronic headaches and stopped her from sleeping.

"My body went through what felt like multiple roller-coaster rides every day. I kept going and kept showing up, never letting people around me know how much I was really struggling," she shared. "But you probably felt my distance on some level. All my loved ones did."