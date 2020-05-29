"It's a part of yachting. So I always just say, I don't make the law. The maritime coastguard agency makes the law," Yawn explains. "So that means the law is no crew members can absolutely do drugs at all. If they're prescription drugs, they have to be logged in. They have be monitored. We're responsible for lives. When it comes to the guests. Well, I just say, 'Hey, mister primary client, we can't have drugs on board, you gotta tell your friends get the drugs off.' And then I call his broker and I inform them and then I call the management company and I inform them. So I stick to protocol. You know, I don't look through people's stuff, I just say if they don't comply, then I have to drive to the dock and [take] them off the boat. And it's an unfortunate thing for all of us, but largely most people follow the guidelines that are set forth by the maritime coastguard agency."

Aside from illegal activities, Captain Sandy says the crew will honor any guest's over-the-top demands on this season of Below Deck Med.

"I don't think there's any crazy requests on a yacht because that's what we expect. We are in the service business," she says. "So whatever you want, that's within legal limits, we're gonna actually do our utmost to make it happen. It's where dreams come true. That's what we do."

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on Below Deck Med here!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)