When she first joined the project, Dockery said she didn't know the ending of the series but knew it would be different from the novel. Those final scenes were "quite delicate," she said.

"We wanted it to feel ambiguous as to whether it was intentional, or it was just a moment of madness that she lost control. I had to sort of go into it with an idea in mind as to how I was going to play it. And then it just came out in the scene with Jaeden and we tried it in different ways, and it was all done in the studio space, which made it much more intimate than actually being in a car on the road. I didn't go into it with any sort of preconceptions and [director Morten Tyldum] and [creator Mark Bomback] are great at just sort of guiding you because what you're doing on screen, it can sometimes be a little different to what is actually being seen on the screen. It was a little collaborative process at how we played all of it out," she said.