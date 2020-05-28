Sofia Richie Reveals How She Handles Scott Disick Relationship Critics

by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 28, 2020 8:37 AM
Sofia Richie isn't paying the haters any mind.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan U.K., the model opened up about growing up in the spotlight and how she overcomes Internet trolls, telling the outlet that she has "this weird thing where I just don't care what people think," especially when it came to her relationship with ex Scott Disick.
Still on the topic of ignoring what's being said about her and the reality star, who announced that they ended their 3-year relationship on May 27, she said that being the subject of negative comments "doesn't bother me because I'm very happy," adding, "Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"
Switching gears, she revealed that forging her own path apart from her father Lionel Richie's success was difficult at first. "When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was ‘Lionel Richie's daughter,'" Richie recalled. "But it's hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father."
But, the "All Night Long" singer had the best advice for the aspiring model: "My dad was always like, ‘Once you find your thing, you'll move away from that,' and I feel like over the past couple of years, I found my lane in life to go the direction I want to go."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Kate Somerville
As for what it is that the 21-year-old wants to do, she said that she's still figuring it out, noting that modeling isn't the only thing she wants to pursue.
"A lot of people just become models because they're influencers," Richie explained. "We would all get the same jobs, be in the same space and be labelled the same thing, and I hated it. It made me step back and be like, ‘OK, I'm a creative individual and I want to be smart, start my own businesses, do something I can do on my own and not be attached to other people.'"
In addition to kickstarting her bikini line and launching a beauty company, Richie teased that she's been working with an acting coach and also wants to use her platform to start a dialogue about mental health, noting that she suffers from "severe anxiety" and would experience "zero-to-a-hundred panic attacks."
"It's time to start hustling. 2020 is about no fear, and I'm doing things that would usually make me very uncomfortable," she said. "This year, I'm not scared to fail. I don't think there's necessarily failing. It's just learning and growing."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?