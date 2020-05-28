by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 28, 2020 7:51 AM
Tati Westbrook is back.
After more than three weeks, the YouTube star and makeup influencer, also known as @glamlifeguru online, has broken her social media absence on Instagram with a video montage set to James Arthur's "The Truth."
In the brief clip, the star shared a mix of seemingly chronological footage set to the lyrics, including herself crying in September 2019, a birthday celebration and images of birds, wings and butterflies. There was also an array of quotes, including "We see what we want," "Keep walking," "The universe will put you back together in front of the people who broke you" and "Don't trade your authenticity for approval."
At one point in the video, she shares screenshots of cruel social media comments she's received, such as "how can a black heart like yours need a break lol," "the drama queen of YouTube" and others telling her to go to hell and wishing her dead.
As the video concludes, another quote reads, "You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending."
"I've felt like quitting…but, I stopped giving up on myself a long time ago," a message to viewers reads. "I'll see you soon…xo's Tati."
Prior to the video, Westbrook had last posted to Instagram on May 5 with a simple selfie captioned, "Spending time with nature." As for her popular YouTube page, which currently has 9.52 million subscribers, Westbrook has stopped her weekly video posts after last uploading one on May 4. But, as for why, fans are less sure.
"You have been on my mind Tati!! Miss you and I hope you are ok," one fan commented on her new Instagram video.
"I have no idea what's going on," another fan wrote to others in the comment section.
"Whenever you are ready, we Will be here Waiting," another comment assured her.
Westbrook alluded to some potential discontent with her YouTube career when she tweeted on May 5, "I want to move to the middle of nowhere, plant a garden, ride horses, cook all my own meals, while still wearing full glam for no one but me. A girl can dream."
"No video tomorrow…Me & my heart are taking a time out," she told fans on May 6.
While Westbrook was seemingly on an Internet break, May 10 marked the 1-year anniversary of when Westbrook addressed her fallout with former friend and fellow YouTuber James Charles in a since-deleted video, spurring a now-infamous public YouTube saga over their feud.
