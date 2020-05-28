Giddy up, because it's Haircut Night in America. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new CBS special hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn featuring none other than Lindsay Lohan doing her own hair, remotely, with the help of her stylist.

"This is going to be big, Long Island hair," O'Connell says to Lohan as she does her locks.

In addition to Lohan and the hosts, Haircut Night in America features Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, hockey star P.K. Subban, and frontline workers being guided through the perfect DIY haircut, color and style from their homes. Desperate times call for desperate measures as most of the salons and barbershops around the country remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.