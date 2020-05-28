Here's What Happened When a Lady Gaga Fan Pranked FedEx

Looks like FedEx is caught in a bad romance with this Lady Gagafan.

On Wednesday, one Little Monster got a little carried away on Twitter after the "Stupid Love" singer made a special announcement. Sharing pictures of herself driving a Chromatica-themed truck to celebrate the release of her upcoming album, Chromatica, Gaga joked that she was personally delivering copies of the highly anticipated record herself.

"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world…," she said, adding, "in Chromatic time and distance do not exist."

Once the post was sent into the Twittersphere, the fan seized the moment to play a prank on FedEx. Using the picture of Gaga from the A Star is Born actress' original tweet, the fan wrote, "@FedEx @FedExHelp this woman almost hit me while driving down my block delivering packages for you. I wrote her plates down just in time.. it read 'PSSYWGN' please do something immediately."