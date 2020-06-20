The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Bekah Martinez is officially a mother-of-two!

The former Bachelor contestant and partner Grayston Leonard welcomed their baby boy on Friday, June 19, which comes less than two years after giving birth to daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

Bekah announced her little one's arrival on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos of her homebirth.

"He's. HERE," Bekah's Instagram caption read on Saturday morning. "Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52 a.m., June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz."

The reality TV personality revealed that she and her boyfriend have yet to name their newborn, but told her fans that "suggestions welcome."

In the weeks leading up to her bundle of joy's arrival, the mom candidly discussed the discomfort and joy she's experienced throughout her pregnancy. "These are strange times, but also wonderful times. I have a feeling I'll look back at these months of stillness as some of my favorite," the 25-year-old wrote. "Nowhere important to be; nothing to do but soak up these in-between moments before a new little person makes us a family of four."