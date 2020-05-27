How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza is expecting her second child with husband Marshall Trenkmann.

The Mexican actress shared the lovely pregnancy news on Wednesday afternoon with an adorable picture showing off her growing baby bump.

"Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleased already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself carrying her daughter Gianna Trenkmann. "Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I'm honored to continue sharing, glowing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks."

The news of her pregnancy comes just weeks after HTGAWM wrapped it's series finale after six seasons.

At the time of the series finale, Souza took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback pics throughout the seasons. "And that's a wrap. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the last 6 years of @howtogetawaywithmurder! I'm overwhelmed with emotion to be at the end of this beautiful journey, at the same time, I'm also eternally grateful to have brought Laurel Castillo to life ❤️ Thank you @petenowalk, @shondarhimes, @violadavis, and every single person who was part of this production! I've learned from each one of you," she wrote. "This isn't goodbye—just see you later."