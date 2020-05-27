YouTube personality Myka Stauffer has come forward with a heartbreaking revelation about her family.

Myka, 32, was joined by husband James Stauffer as she told her 717,000 YouTube subscribers that their adopted son Huxley is no longer living with them. Known as "rehoming," the couple struggled to hold back tears as they candidly detailed their decision to place the toddler in a new home that will better suit his medical needs.

"With international adoption," James explained, "sometimes there are unknowns and things that are not transparent on files. Once Huxley came home, there were a lot more special needs than we were aware of and we were not told."

They adopted Huxley from China back in 2017, and in a blog written by Myka for The Bump, she explained that he was "profoundly developmentally delayed." In addition to a brain cyst and brain tumor, Huxley was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level 3 after returning to the states.