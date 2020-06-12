by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 12, 2020 10:00 AM
Attention any and all sons and daughters. Father's Day doesn't have to only be one day out of the year.
"My first wish would be to extend Father's Day to a full weekend," Pair of Thieves founder Cash Warren shared with E! News exclusively. "We deserve it."
What they also deserve is a useful, thoughtful gift that can be used time and time again. Whether it's skincare from wife Jessica Alba's Honest company or socks and boxer briefs from Pair of Thieves, Cash's Father's Day gift guide features a wide assortment of items that any dude would love to own.
And as you continue shopping this month before the big weekend, Cash has a piece of advice.
"Speaking on behalf of all Dads, we love practical gifts, sentimental gifts and being left alone," he joked.
"These are great as everyday tees or undershirts," Cash explained. "Pretty sure all dads need some new tees without pit stains."
"Nothing helps disguise thinning hair better than a good blow dryer," Cash joked to us.
"NEWSFLASH: Dads need self-care too!" Cash explained to us. "Gentle cleanser and deep hydration cream for mornings and night…retinol only at night.
"The latest and greatest product launch from Pair of Thieves is loungewear...grab a pair for Dad before it sells out!" Cash shared.
"A must have for staying hydrated throughout the day or for those long boozy walks that are all the rage these days," Cash explained when sharing his picks from Yeti and Simple Modern.
Help you dad achieve honestly radiant skin with Honest Beauty's lightweight serum that blends together Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate skin, even out texture and tone and reduce the appearance of fine lines.
"Super comfortable loungewear that's perfect for working from home," Cash explained when recommending these sweatshirts.
"It's cool to be Mr Normcore again," Cash joked with us. "Load dad up with these core items and he'll be stylish and trendy without trying." You can also consider no-show socks.
"This game is my quarantine addiction," Cash confessed. "It's the next best thing to actually golfing with friends."
Dive into velvety-soft, super nourished skin with Honest Beauty's "richest face cream ever."
"Not a secret that our undies keep your man's bits cool, swass free and looking fly," Cash explained. The father-of-three also calls the brand's cool breeze boxer briefs one of his favorites.
"We live in these APL slides at our house. Our house has a no-shoe policy so these slides are everything for our family and our guests. They aren't only insanely comfortable, but they're also super fly," Cash shared while also raving about their running shoes including the Techloom Phantom, Techloom Wave and Techloom Pro. "Having a great pair of comfortable and functional shoes will make carrying your boozy beverage that much easier."
When it's game night in Cash and Jessica's house, this item may be on the list to play. "It's a fun game to play with the whole family," Cash shared.
"#Twinsies photos are the cutest pics on IG these days," Cash argued. "Help dad make this a Father's Day to remember."
"This is a super thoughtful simple gift that makes a great coffee table book and conversation piece at home," Cash shared.
"Swim trunks that are forgiving for dad bod," Cash joked. "Theory makes amazingly functional stylish clothes that don't go out of style. I've had the same few pairs of these trunks for a few years and they are my go-to!"
Still in need of a great gift for dad? See Curtis Stone's picks for the chef and Michael Strahan's presents fit for a champion.
