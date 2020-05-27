Go Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' $14 Million Beverly Hills Home

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 27, 2020 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis will no longer be hanging out, down the street from their Beverly Hills home. 

According to Variety, the A-list couple is seeking for $14 million for the keys to their picturesque property. Located in the star-studded, super private Hidden Valley community of the 90210, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom house is guaranteed to make it on your Pinterest board. 

The backyard is just as enviable as the interior, with a lagoon-style swimming pool, spa, grotto and outdoor kitchen and bar sitting atop more than half an acre of land. 

Ashton and Mila, who are proud parents to 3-year-old son Dimitri and 5-year-old daughter Wyatt, reportedly shelled out $10.2 million for the home in 2014. Needless to say, the That '70s Show co-stars are still moving on up in the world! 

Photos

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

Go inside the home by scrolling through our gallery below: 

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

Home Sweet Home

Ashton and Mila's Beverly Hills abode could be yours for a cool $13,995,000. At that price, expect only the most luxurious features like oak flooring, hand crafted moldings and French doors throughout. Très chic! 

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

Bon Appétit

The couple's massive kitchen is surely a focal point to prospective buyers with a refined palate.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

Oh-So Cozy

This is one five bedrooms spread across the 7,300-square-foot home. Each boasts its own en-suite bathroom and walk in-closet. 

Article continues below

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

All in the Details

A total dream bedroom for any kid! 

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

Working Up a Sweat

Located on the bottom floor is a sauna and gym. 

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Real Estate, Home

MLS

It's Wine O'Clock

Happy hour is anytime (and just a few steps away!) with a temperature controlled wine room. 

Article continues below

Ashton and Mila aren't the only celebs bidding farewell to their homes. Khloe Kardashian just listed her estate for $19 million. Check it out here

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ashton Kutcher , Mila Kunis , Couples , Real Estate , VG , Apple News , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.