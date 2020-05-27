Watch NASA's History-Making SpaceX Launch

3…2…1…blast off!

Wednesday, May 27 marks NASA's history-making Demo-2 mission, where two astronauts will be launched to the International Space Station for the first time since 2011. This time, however, they will be aboard the Crew Dragon, a privately-owned spacecraft.

Done in collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX which was founded in 2002 with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars, the expedition will be the first time that a commercial aerospace company has successfully carried humans into Earth's orbit, a milestone that NASA has waited nearly a decade for.

Curious to know more? Keep scrolling to get all of the details on this historic mission:

Who is involved?

Astronauts Bob Behnken, 49, and Doug Hurley, 53, are preparing for the expedition, which will make them the first United States astronauts to launch to the International Space Station since NASA retired its Space Shuttle Program in 2011.