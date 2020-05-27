Jameela Jamil Says We Should "All Be Like Lizzo!" Find Out Why

Related : Jameela Jamil Shares Why She Advocates for Body Neutrality

It's safe to say that Jameela Jamil is a Lizzo fan.

On Wednesday, The Good Place alum virtually stopped by Daily Pop and opened up to E!'s own Erin Lim about her new HBO Max show Legendary, body neutrality and more. In fact, during this discussion, Jameela declared that the "Truth Hurts" artist's body positive nature is aspirational.

As E! readers surely know, the British-born actress is an advocate for body neutrality after struggles with body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

"My body image held me back a lot in my life and that's because I was trained for it to do so by society, by media, by magazines, by people at school, by my family even," the I Weigh podcast founder explained to E!. "I can't do body positivity ‘cause it takes up still too much of my time! Stand there in front of the mirror and be like, ‘I love thighs! I love my cellulite!'"

Per Jameela, she's still "too body dysmorphic to be able to do that." Thus, she has chosen to stay neutral about her image.

"I'm neutral! I don't love my body, I don't hate my body," she shared.