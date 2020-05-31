The next day, he called up the tire shop and set up that date.

With Joanna already wary of the mismatch, Chip showing up an hour-and-a-half late should have sealed his fate ("He didn't apologize for being late, either. He had so much confidence. I don't know. I can't explain it," Joanna noted in their 2016 book, The Magnolia Story). Yet the Kansas native was left inexplicably charmed.

"I never told him this until later, but on that first date, as he was talking, everything kind of went away and I just saw his mouth moving," she shared with Thomas and Donahue. "And I remember having this internal dialogue: 'This is the guy I'm going to marry?' 'Nope, it's not. He's a talker and you always wanted a quiet guy.' 'No, this is the guy!' And I kind of held on to that last one. I'd never had that instinct before."

The reaction was enough for her to overlook his decision not to call her for months (he'd made a $50 bet with a pal to see who could go the longest without reaching out to their dates) and say yes when he finally phoned in January to treat her to that long-awaited second date at a basketball game.